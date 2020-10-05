James "Jim" Ronald HigdonLouisville, Kentucky - James "Jim" Ronald Higdon, 80, of Louisville, Kentucky arrived at his heavenly home on October, 3rd, 2020.Jim was born October 20, 1939 to Harlan and Hazel Higdon. He grew up in the heart of Portland, where he met "Claudia" his childhood sweetheart, they were married 60 wonderful years. He enjoyed a 40 year career as a Truck Driver and was a proud member of Local 89 Teamsters. Jim never met a stranger! He was a hardworking, humble, kind-natured soul, always finding the good in everyone. He was passionate about Kentucky sports, and enjoyed a lifelong love for thoroughbred racing.He was a faithful loving Son, Husband, Dad, Grand-Father, and Great Grand-Father; the cornerstone of the family. He was always positive, supportive, encouraging, and had a zest for life like no other! He had a fighting spirit that was stronger than anything that could happen to it. Despite his long battle with chronic illness, he never complained.He poured his heart and soul into loving his family and friends. He leaves behind a legacy for us all to treasure and live by.Jim was preceded in death by his Parents, Harlan and Hazel Higdon, his beloved Wife of 60 beautiful years, Claudia Higdon.Left to cherish his memory are his children, Steve (Karen) Higdon and Lisa (Mike) Loy-White; Grand-children, Jessica (Fabricio) Pita, and Chad Loy; and Great-Grandson's, Hayden and Sammy.Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Evergreen Dignity Chapel. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service also at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery.Memorial contributions in memory of Jim can be made to Hosparus of Louisville.Per the Governor and the CDC, the funeral home is currently at 50% capacity. We ask that you adhere to social distancing guidelines and requirements as well as wearing a mask while in the funeral home.