James "Buddy" Rucker
Louisville - 91, passed away on August 16, 2020. He was a retiree of Kroger Warehouse and a U.S. Army Veteran. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Willie Louise Rucker; son, Larry Alexander (Linda); and granddaughter, Chyna Shivers. Services will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 12 noon at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 2325 Osage Avenue. Entombment will be in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street. www.ralfunerals.com