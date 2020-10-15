1/1
James Russell (Jim) Mason
1947 - 2020
James Russell (Jim) Mason

LOUISVILLE - James Russell Mason, (Jim), (73), of Louisville, KY passed away on October 14, 2020. Born to Hugh Mason and Anna Mason Moyer on October 7th, 1947, he graduated from the University of Louisville in 1969 where he was a member of the ROTC. Upon graduation, he entered the United States Navy as an officer with the rank of Ensign and honorably served until he separated from the Navy as full Lieutenant O-3 in 1973. For most of his Navy career, he served aboard the Navy destroyer the USS Charles R. Ware.

After his time in the Navy, he was employed by International Harvester until it ceased operations in Louisville in 1985. He then went to work for Essroc Materials in Speed, IN as a Production Manger until his retirement in 2009.

In life, he enjoyed spending time with family and playing golf or watching UK games with his friends at Woodhaven Country Club.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Mason; Brother, Hugh Wallace Mason, son-in-law Charles (Ned) Conrad and late wife Patricia Gass Mason. A loving husband, father, son and grandfather, he is survived by his wife, Karen Mason; mother, Anna Mason Moyer; children Michael Scott Mason (Dana) and Michelle Mason Conrad (partner Rich Chamberlain and daughter Emma); grandchildren, Mackenzie Lawrence (Ryan) and Brady Mason; nephew, Brent Mason; step-daughter, Gina Hamilton and step-grandchildren Carter and Kaden.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday October 19th at Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 8:00pm, Sunday at Highlands.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society.








Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
OCT
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
