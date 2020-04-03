|
James "Steve" Satterly
Shepherdsville - James "Steve" Satterly, 70, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Steve worked for Teamster Local 89 as a car hauler for Active Transportation (Jack Cooper). He served his country with the United States Marine Corp (SEMPER FI). His passion all his life was restoring old cars and going to car cruises. He enjoyed most sports but was a huge Kentucky Basketball and NASCAR (Earnhardt) fan. He was a cancer survivor for 11 years. He enjoyed his retirement spending time with his family and his cats. His favorite shows were MASH, Big Bang Theory and FOX News. In his younger years, Steve loved to work on cars and race cars and always had that passion up until he retired. He was one of kind and the had a big heart.
He was born on October 19, 1949 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late James Edward Satterly and Mary "Gertrude" (Flahiff) Satterly. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Edward and Mary "Gertrude" Satterly. He is also preceded in death by his son, Stephan Anthony "Tony" Satterly; sister, Myrna Surratt and his brothers, Edward "Buddy" Satterly, Billy Satterly and Paul Satterly.
Steve is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kimberly (Brady) Satterly; son, Todd Joshua Satterly; sisters, Lola Humphrey (Richard) of Georgetown, KY and Phyllis "PJ" Satterly; brothers, Joseph "Tom" Satterly and Elmer Satterly (Marian). Steve also leaves behind to cherish his memory his lovable 5 cats (Buddy, Roxsie, Raylan, Patches, and Garfield), 5 grandchildren, 11 nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and extended family.
A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held at a Later Date.
Donations can be made to the Norton or Animal Protection Association in Jeffersonville, IN.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020