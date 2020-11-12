James Slayden
Madison - Mr. James R. Slayden, 77, of Madison, Indiana, entered this life on August 3, 1943 in Madison, Indiana. He then attended the Draughton Drafting School in Louisville, Kentucky and served in the National Guard. Jim worked for the University of Louisville for 25 years retiring as the Assistant Director of the Physical Plant. Jim died on Tuesday at his home in Madison. Survivors: wife, Judy, daughters, Stephanie and Amy. Funeral, Sunday, 2 pm Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive Madison, Indiana. Visitation, Sat. 4-7pm and Sunday after 1 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions: Alzheimer's Association
