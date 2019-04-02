|
Rev. James Stiles, Sr.
Louisville - Rev. James Elmore Stiles, Sr., age 93, of Louisville, KY; formerly of Payneville, KY; was ushered into heaven by angels on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born on June 19, 1925 to the late David and Dessie Stiles. James was retired from Kentucky Transport having worked there for many years, preached with the Temperance League of Kentucky, founded the Brotherhood Bible Class of Ormsby Heights Baptist Church, was the Nursing Home Minister for Cloverleaf Baptist Church, a member of Masonic Lodge #511, and a member of Cloverleaf Baptist Church. James was deeply devoted to his family and his Lord and Savior.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Frans Stiles; second wife, Joyce Nevitt Stiles; daughter, Ruth Ann Dooley; son-in-laws, Thomas Dooley, and Ralph Davis; granddaughter, Grace Elizabeth Stiles; brothers, Lamar Stiles, and Roscoe Stiles; sisters, Leona Meeks, and Goldie Gonterman.
He is survived by his children, Neva Bast, Louise Davis, Donna Lykins (Ricky), James "Jimmy" Stiles, Jr. (Dana); grandchildren, Kimberly Hayes, John Thomas Bast, III (Rebecca), Kyle Sandy (Scott), Scott Dooley, Travis Dooley (Mandy), Kristie Barnes (Joel), Mindy Martin (Robert), Kathy Harp (Nathan), James "Bo" Davis, Dottie Dowell (Josh), Joshua Lykins (Emily), Julie Lyons (James), Shane Stiles, and Sean Stiles; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 - 8 PM on Wednesday, and 10 AM - 2 PM on Thursday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Cloverleaf Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 2, 2019