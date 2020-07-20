Or Copy this URL to Share

James "Jazz" Swan, Jr.



Louisville - 31, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was a member of St. Stephen Baptist Church.



He is survived by his children, Jaslene, Jaime and Jade Swan; mother, Denise Wallace (Ed); father, James Swan, Sr., (Anita); sisters, Jamie Swan and Tameika McConnell; stepbrother, Edrick Alexander; grandparents, James and Georgia Coleman.



Visitation: 9-11 a.m. with funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at Portland Memorial Baptist Church, 3800 Market Street, Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home









