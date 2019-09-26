Services
James T. Lawrence Sr. Obituary
James T Lawrence Sr.

Louisville - James Tildon Lawrence 75, of Valley Station, passed away peacefully Wednesday September 25, 2019, with his loving family by his side.

James was an Army veteran with the 101st Airborne and a member of the screaming eagles. James was retired from Corhart Refactories as a master finisher. He was met at the gates of heaven by his wife of 45 years of marriage Dorothy, his parent's and eight siblings.

James has left behind to cherish his memory his four children; Teresa (Connie), Eddie (Lisa), James Jr. (Anne), and Adam (Kim), one Brother Billy (Juanita), two sisters; Nadine and Ruby, ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

James funeral will be held Saturday, 12:00 P.M. at Advantage Funeral Home Hardy Chapel, 10907 Dixie Hwy. Burial will follow the service at Columbia Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, September 27, 2019, from 3 until 8 P.M. Condolences and memories can be left at www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
