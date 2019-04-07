Services
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Henryville, KY
James T. McReynolds Obituary
James T. McReynolds

Henryville - Captain James T. McReynolds, 77, of Henryville, IN, passed away at 3:09 AM on Thursday April 4, 2019 at BeeHive Homes of Georgetown, IN.

Father Harry Tully will conduct a Mass 11:00 AM on Tuesday, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Henryville, with burial to follow at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4PM until 8PM at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Henryville and after 10 AM on Tuesday until the service at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

www.AdamsFuneralHomeOnline.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
