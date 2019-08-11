Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Chapel in the Woods
1401 Moser Road
Louisville, KY
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
The Chapel in the Woods
1401 Moser Road
Louisville, KY
James T. "Jim" Pulliam


1936 - 2019
James T. "Jim" Pulliam Obituary
James T. "Jim" Pulliam

Louisville - James T. "Jim" Pulliam, 82, of Louisville, Kentucky, returned to his Heavenly Father, on Monday, August 5, 2019. He was affectionately known to his closest friends and family members as "Bud." Jim is preceded in death by the love of his life, Thelma Louise "Lou" Pulliam, parents Roy Pulliam, Annie Ella Burgan Pulliam Webb and Ade Webb, brother Lee Pulliam and beloved Labrador, Duchess.

Jim is survived by his children Sherry Cooper (Mike) and Bruce Pulliam (Cindy), grandchildren Chad Beisler, Chris Beisler, Danielle Smith, Celia Grace Pulliam, brother Gary Pulliam (Kay), sister-in-law Betty Pulliam, great nieces Michelle Terry and Cheryl Karrer, and his yellow Lab Sugar. He is also survived by 6 great grandchildren, and a host of other dear family and friends.

Jim lived his entire life in Louisville. Following high school, he began working at General Electric Corporation, and retired in 1995, after 42 years of faithful service. He was baptized at Highview Baptist Church and remained Baptist by faith. In his younger years, Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was an avid sports fan, and thoroughly enjoyed watching the University of Louisville Cardinals with his son, Bruce. He also loved spending time with his faithful companion, Sugar.

The family will host visitation on Thursday, August 29, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 p.m., at The Chapel in the Woods, 1401 Moser Road, Louisville, KY.

The family would especially like to thank Symphony of Oaklawn staff, and nurses of Hosparus Health, for their compassionate and loving care. They kindly ask that friends wishing to express sympathy consider a memorial gift to the Kentucky Humane Society, Seeing Eye Dog Association, or Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
