|
|
James Terrence "Terry" McMahon
Louisville - James Terrence "Terry" McMahon, Age 70, of Louisville passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital his with family by his side. A native of Louisville, he was born on October 7, 1948 to the late James Otis and Carolyn Sipes McMahon.
He was a member of Anchorage Presbyterian Church. Terry loved tennis, his friends, and most of all his family.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 45+ years, Nina Krages McMahon; his daughter, Mary (Joey) Taggart; son, Patrick (Meggie) McMahon; three sisters, Judy Garth; Denise (Chuck) Kaiser; Lisa (Mark) Tinal; and a brother, Scott McMahon. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Reid, Mac, and Knox Taggart; and Mollie and Elle McMahon.
Funeral services for Terry will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Anchorage Presbyterian Church, 11403 Park Road, Anchorage, KY. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Terry to Anchorage Presbyterian Church, 11403 Park Road, Anchorage, KY 40223, or donor's .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019