James Theodore Scharpf
Florence - James Theodore Scharpf, 55, of Florence, KY, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020
He was born October 6, 1965 in Red Bank, NJ. James attended Trinity High School and graduated from the University of Louisville. He was a proud Cardinal fan.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Theodore Scharpf. James is survived by his daughter Emily Ann, his mother Kathleen, his brothers Michael (Julie) and Frank (Sue) and his sister Kathleen Holder (Blair). He is also survived by his nephews Christopher, Matthew, James, William, and Anthony.
A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of James at a future date.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Crusade for Children (www.WHAScrusade.org
)