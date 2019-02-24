|
James Thompson Sleadd
Louisville - 76 of Louisville, KY returned to his heavenly father peacefully with his family by his side on February 22, 2019.
Jim was born on October 9, 1942 in Middletown, KY. He was a 1960 graduate of Eastern High School and attended Western Kentucky University. He was a member of Southeast Christian Church. He was a loving and gracious husband, father and grandfather. He was an advocate for quality patient care and contributed to the evolution of the nursing home industry in Kentucky. Jim worked for Brown Foreman, Extendicare, The Meadows Group and Aspen Healthcare. He enjoyed reading, politics, tennis and was a lifetime Golden Eagle member of the NRA. He was also an avid fan of his beloved Kentucky Wildcats.
His parents, Dr. Benard Bland Sleadd and Annabelle Gladwell Sleadd, preceded him in death as well as his sisters, Helen Douglas Rice and Nancye Ann Tandy; his brothers, Dr. Franklin Bland, Benard Allen and William Carroll Sleadd.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet Wetzel Sleadd; son, Jeffrey Thompson Sleadd (Suzi); grandchildren, Jackson and Jude; step grandchildren, Spencer and Sydney Lazzari; sisters, Mary Lou McGinnis, and Phyllis Jean Roos (Robert), all of Louisville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Burial will be private. A memorial service followed by a celebration of life will be held at The Chapel in the Woods at 1407 Moser Road, Louisville, KY 40299 at 11am on Tuesday February 26, 2019.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Baptist East Palliative Care, Hosparus and especially his home caregiver Rose.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy can be made to the KY Humane Society, The Healing Place or a .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019