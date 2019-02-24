Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
190 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
(720) 857-0700
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
The Chapel in the Woods
1407 Moser Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Sleadd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Thompson Sleadd


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Thompson Sleadd Obituary
James Thompson Sleadd

Louisville - 76 of Louisville, KY returned to his heavenly father peacefully with his family by his side on February 22, 2019.

Jim was born on October 9, 1942 in Middletown, KY. He was a 1960 graduate of Eastern High School and attended Western Kentucky University. He was a member of Southeast Christian Church. He was a loving and gracious husband, father and grandfather. He was an advocate for quality patient care and contributed to the evolution of the nursing home industry in Kentucky. Jim worked for Brown Foreman, Extendicare, The Meadows Group and Aspen Healthcare. He enjoyed reading, politics, tennis and was a lifetime Golden Eagle member of the NRA. He was also an avid fan of his beloved Kentucky Wildcats.

His parents, Dr. Benard Bland Sleadd and Annabelle Gladwell Sleadd, preceded him in death as well as his sisters, Helen Douglas Rice and Nancye Ann Tandy; his brothers, Dr. Franklin Bland, Benard Allen and William Carroll Sleadd.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet Wetzel Sleadd; son, Jeffrey Thompson Sleadd (Suzi); grandchildren, Jackson and Jude; step grandchildren, Spencer and Sydney Lazzari; sisters, Mary Lou McGinnis, and Phyllis Jean Roos (Robert), all of Louisville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Burial will be private. A memorial service followed by a celebration of life will be held at The Chapel in the Woods at 1407 Moser Road, Louisville, KY 40299 at 11am on Tuesday February 26, 2019.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Baptist East Palliative Care, Hosparus and especially his home caregiver Rose.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy can be made to the KY Humane Society, The Healing Place or a .

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
Download Now