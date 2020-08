Or Copy this URL to Share

James Thornton Taylor Sr.



86, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.



Funeral Services will be11:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at G.C. Williams Funeral Home.



Visitation will be from 9-11 A.M. Wednesday at the Funeral Home.



Burial with Military Honors will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery- Central in Radcliff, Ky









