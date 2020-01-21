|
|
James Trautwein
Hillview - Mr. James Thomas Trautwein, age 56, of Hillview returned to his Heavenly Father on Monday, January 20, 2020. Mr. Trautwein was born on November 13, 1963 in Louisville to Loenard Trautwein and the late Sandra (Druen) Trautwein.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his father; brother, Robert Trautwein; and many cousins. The family would like to thank the staff at DaVita Dialysis Center and Klondike and the members at Little Flock Baptist Church for their compassion and care.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12 pm in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment to follow in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 2 pm until 8 pm and on Saturday from 10 am until the time of the service at the funeral home.
www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020