James W. CollinsLouisville - 82, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.He was a member of St Stephen Church and a member of the United Supreme Council 33 Prince Hall Affiliation Unity-12 and Eastern Star Zorah Chapter 20 and a active member of the Louisville Chapter of the NAACP.He was a former employee at General Electric Appliance Park and retired after 29 years.He is survived by his sister Helen Montgomery (Robert); brother, George Collins (Glenda), a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, and a special cousin, Elmo Thurston.Visitation: 9am-11am Saturday, May 30, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral services to follow at 11am, burial in Louisville Cemetery.