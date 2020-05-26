James W. Collins
James W. Collins

Louisville - 82, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.

He was a member of St Stephen Church and a member of the United Supreme Council 33 Prince Hall Affiliation Unity-12 and Eastern Star Zorah Chapter 20 and a active member of the Louisville Chapter of the NAACP.

He was a former employee at General Electric Appliance Park and retired after 29 years.

He is survived by his sister Helen Montgomery (Robert); brother, George Collins (Glenda), a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, and a special cousin, Elmo Thurston.

Visitation: 9am-11am Saturday, May 30, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral services to follow at 11am, burial in Louisville Cemetery.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
MAY
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
