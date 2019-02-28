Services
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bible Way Church of God In Christ
4211 Hale Ave
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Bible Way Church of God In Christ
4211 Hale Ave
James W. Jackson

Louisville - 70, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.

He was a retired employee at General Electric Co., a Trustee and Superintendent of Local Sunday School at Bible Way Church of God In Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria M. Jackson; children, Dorienne Jackson-Reeves, Jaymie W. Jackson, Glorione, Anangell, Jeanae and James Murray; 9 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 6-8pm Friday, March 1, 2019 at his church, 4211 Hale Ave. with funeral services 11am Saturday at the church. Burial: Cave Hill Cemetery.

A.D. Porter & Sons-Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
