|
|
James W. Jackson
Louisville - 70, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
He was a retired employee at General Electric Co., a Trustee and Superintendent of Local Sunday School at Bible Way Church of God In Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria M. Jackson; children, Dorienne Jackson-Reeves, Jaymie W. Jackson, Glorione, Anangell, Jeanae and James Murray; 9 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 6-8pm Friday, March 1, 2019 at his church, 4211 Hale Ave. with funeral services 11am Saturday at the church. Burial: Cave Hill Cemetery.
A.D. Porter & Sons-Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019