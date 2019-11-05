Services
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 West Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 776-4661
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
3511 Rudd Avenue
Louisville - Noonan, James W., 97, passed away November 5, 2019.

James was a WW II Navy Veteran.

Survivors include two sons, Michael A. Noonan (Debbie) and Richard Royalty (Nicki); two daughters, Mary M. Hickey and Bridget R. Roark; a brother, Kenneth Noonan (Phyllis); Loving companion, Julie Cook; a special niece, Becky Hunter; 13 Grandchildren; many great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 3511 Rudd Avenue with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Visiting will be held Thursday, November 4, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at JB Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
