James W. Saltkill
Bardstown - Mr. James W. Saltkill, 74, of Bardstown, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Mr. Saltkill was born in Louisville, KY on March 31, 1945 to the late James and Hartsell Saltkill. He was an avid Kentucky and Steelers fan as well as a U.S. Air Force veteran. He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Donna Saltkill; children, Kevin Saltkill, Dave Saltkill and Cyndi Reeder (Paul); daughter-in-law, Jackie Saltkill. He is also the proud grandfather to six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Monday, November 4, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 2 from 1 pm until 8 pm. No services held on Sunday. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019