Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
James W. Thompson Jr.


James W. Thompson Jr. Obituary
James W Thompson, Jr.

Elizabethtown - On Saturday, March 9, 2019, Dr. James W. Thompson, Jr., loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 77 at his home.

Jim was born December 26, 1941 in Lebanon, KY to Woodrow and Ruth Thompson. He began his undergraduate studies at St. Thomas Seminary in Louisville and completed his B.A. degree in Philosophy at St. Marys Seminary in Baltimore, MD in 1964. From there he taught and coached basketball and baseball at St. Augustine High School from 1964-1968. He then earned his Masters Degree in Educational Psychology in Counseling from University of Kentucky in 1969. From 1970-73, Jim was the Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor at West Philadelphia Community Mental Health and also at Eagleville Hospital in Norristown, PA.

From there he became the Alcohol Team Leader and Counselor for the River Region Mental Health Center in Louisville, KY until 1977. After that he became the Substance Abuse Coordinator for North Central Comprehensive Care Center, Inc., (now named Communicare, Inc. in Elizabethtown, KY) and continued his work there until 2015. During his time there, he earned his PH.D. degree in Counseling Psychology and taught at Spalding Universitys Graduate Psychology Program.

Jim was known for his kind and compassionate spirit. He enjoyed nothing more than being with his family and friends. He put all others first and was available to listen to anyone at any time.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Ruth Lee Thompson; a brother, Robert "Bob" Thompson; a sister, Bette Lee (John) Hayden and a brother-in-law, Clark Helton.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charlene Cunningham Thompson; three children, Christopher J. (Maureen) Thompson and Emily T. (Dustin) Henderson all of Hodgenville and Dr. Jon C. (Nicole) Thompson of Paris, KY; two brothers, Joseph F. (Dottie) Thompson of Altamont Springs, FL and Patrick W. "Pete" (Teresa) Thompson of Lebanon; two sisters, Jennie Catherine Helton of Lexington and Rita (Raleigh Joe) Goddard of Leesburg, FL; a sister-in-law, Donna Thompson of CA and 14 grandchildren, Christina, Alec, Jacqueline and Ella Thompson, Ashton, Gracie, Julia, Nicholas and Jon Paul Thompson and Elizabeth, Joshua, Noah, Samuel and Anna Marie Henderson and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home with Father Joe Merkt and Father Nick Rice officiating. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continue after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of Contributions to Veterans Group in Lebanon at Communicare, Communicare, Us Too-Cancer Support Group in Peoria, IL or the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
