Deacon James W. Thornton, Sr.
Louisville - 92, passed away Thurs. Nov. 28, 2019. He was a lifelong member of Oak Grove Miss. Bapt. Church. Survivors: children, Marilyn Skelton, Kenneth Thornton, James Thornton, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Mon. 5PM-8PM. Service Tues. at 11AM. Both services will be held at his church, 4033 Vermont Ave. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019