Louisville - 81, passed away Monday June 22, 2020 at University of Louisville Hospital. He is survived by his children, Rodney Trabue, Mark Trabue, Todd Trabue (Andrea), Michelle Trabue, Christine Brown (Nathaniel), Eric Lewis; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Glendora Young, Audrey Williams (Lawrence), John F. Trabue (Quida), Jacqueline A. Trabue. Private memorial and burial will be held Friday July 3, 2020 at 12PM at Green Meadows Cemetery, 3800 Shanks Lane, Louisville, KY 40216. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc., 2718 Virginia Ave. online condolences:www.hathawayandclark.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
2718 Virginia Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 778-7096
