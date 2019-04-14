|
James Walter Mattingly
Louisville - 86, of Fredericksburg, KY, returned to his Heavenly Father on April 11, 2019.
Walter worked for St. Margaret Mary School for over 20 years and worked for Tin Pin Lanes. His daughter, Rose Christine; parents, Joseph and Anna Mattingly; and brothers and sisters have preceded him in death.
Here to carry on his memory are his wife of 57 years, Patricia Mattingly; children, George Benjamin Mattingly (Kelley) and Diane Haycraft (Will); grandchildren, Courtney Elizabeth, Robert Patrick, Justin Michael, Emily Susan, Angela Lynn, Samuel Robert and Chelsea Elizabeth; great grandchild, Cayden James; his siblings, Esther Kraft and John Mattingly; and son in-law, Robert Schweizer.
Visitation will take place from 1:30-4:30pm on Tuesday, April 16th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. The funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation at 4:30pm, with a private entombment taking place in Resthaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request expressions of sympathy be directed to Hosparus of Louisville or .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019