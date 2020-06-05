James Walter StrattonLouisville - 86, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil & Eva Stratton; siblings, Edna McDowell, Goldie Kinder, Joyce Stratton, Roy Stratton, Robert Stratton, Coy Stratton, & Clinton Stratton; and granddaughter, Nylia Stratton.He was a devout Christian man who was a dedicated member of Parkland Baptist Church and a former member of Third Avenue Baptist Church. He was retired from G.E. after over 35 years of service.He will be remembered by his loving family as the most devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed.Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 68 years, Betty Stratton; children, David Stratton & Pamela Wallace (Billy); grandchildren, Jesse Hall, Joe Hall, Angela Hall, Dylan Stratton, & Nadia Stratton; great-grandchildren, Amber Quinn, Brianna Setser, & Kaitlyn Hall; great-great grandchildren, Willow & Blaklyn Quinn; brothers, Bronson Stratton, Donnie Stratton, Garvis Stratton & Leon Stratton; & daughter-in-law, Nakia Wade.Visitation Monday, June 8, 2020 from 1-7pm & Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 9am-1pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm Tuesday in the Arch L. Heady & Son Chapel with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. In order to adhere to applicable public health requirements, family and friends are asked wear face masks and practice social distancing at all times during the services.