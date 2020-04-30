|
James Warden Underwood
Louisville - James W. Underwood, 79, loving father and grandfather "Pops" passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, peacefully with his children by his side.
Jim was born March 27, 1941 in Springfield, TN to Charles and Margaret (Scott) Underwood. He grew up in Russellville, KY with his grandmother Myrtle Scott, graduating from Russellville High School in 1959. He then moved to Owensboro, KY where he attended and graduated from Brescia College with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, and went on to become a CPA. In 1971 he moved he and his family to Louisville, KY where in 1981 he started his own CPA firm Underwood and Company where he practiced for 25 years.
Jim had many passions but it was his second career, started as a summer hobby that became one of his greatest joys. He created and ran the Blue Chip High Exposure Girls Basketball Camps for 20 years. The camps provided high school girls, through basketball, the opportunity to pursue a college education. He believed, through basketball, the young women could receive an education that would then provide them with endless opportunities in life to pursue their dreams. He made many life-long friendships through the camps that he cherished. He used to say when he went to a basketball game or tournament that when players, former players, camp workers or coaches would call out to him or give him a hug he really felt that he had made a small difference in young lives.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret.
He is survived by his daughter Stacy Underwood, his son Brian (Nancy) Underwood, and his pride and joy, his grandchildren, Lorelai, Brixton, and Brylan. His children and grandchildren were the loves of his life. He always said his greatest accomplishment and joy in life were his children and then becoming "Pops" to his grandchildren.
He is also survived by his brothers Benny Henry (Pat), Terry Henry and Mike Henry, his sisters Gail Britton and Trilla Roach (Greg), as well as many nieces and nephews.
A drive-thru visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m., Friday, May 1st, 2020 with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. For those who wish to join, the service will be live streamed through the Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Ratterman-Brothers-East-Louisville-111831008879892/.
Private burial to follow.
If you would like to share memories of Jimmy during the service through Zoom, please go to the link below beside Live Zoom Service in the service information on the Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home website at www.RattermanBrothers.com.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7777666677
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Jimmy Underwood at www.jimmyunderwood.com. This Foundation is set up to assist with scholarships for youth basketball programs and college tuition assistance.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020