James Wesley Montgomery Sr
Louisville - 72, passed away October 12, 2019. He was the son of the late Virgil and Thelma Montgomery. James was a Vietnam vet, stationed in Phu Loi, Vietnam. He served in the Army for 12 years. He was a lifetime member of the AMVETS Post 1, and the past Chaplain for the Department of Kentucky. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother: Robert Dale Montgomery.
Left to cherish James' memories are his beloved wife of 51 years: Mariea Pero Montgomery; his children: James Wesley Montgomery II (Kimberly), Joseph Lee Montgomery (Shirley), and Mariea Montgomery-Collins (Harold); 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 7 siblings.
Funeral services will be 12PM Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218 with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Tuesday, October 15 and Wednesday prior to the service from 10-12 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019