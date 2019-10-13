Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
James Wesley Montgomery Sr.

James Wesley Montgomery Sr. Obituary
James Wesley Montgomery Sr

Louisville - 72, passed away October 12, 2019. He was the son of the late Virgil and Thelma Montgomery. James was a Vietnam vet, stationed in Phu Loi, Vietnam. He served in the Army for 12 years. He was a lifetime member of the AMVETS Post 1, and the past Chaplain for the Department of Kentucky. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother: Robert Dale Montgomery.

Left to cherish James' memories are his beloved wife of 51 years: Mariea Pero Montgomery; his children: James Wesley Montgomery II (Kimberly), Joseph Lee Montgomery (Shirley), and Mariea Montgomery-Collins (Harold); 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 7 siblings.

Funeral services will be 12PM Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218 with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Tuesday, October 15 and Wednesday prior to the service from 10-12 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
