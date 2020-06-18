James Wesley TuttleLouisville - James Wesley Tuttle, 62, Louisville, KY, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 14, 2020.Wesley was born June 13, 1958 in Louisville to the late Floyd "Sonny" Tuttle and Shirley Lyons. He was an experienced welder of 30 years and was employed at Denios Inc. Wesley loved all sports. He enjoyed golf, cycling and bowling. He was an avid U of K and Steelers fan. He loved his family and will be greatly missed.Preceding him in death in addition to his father, his wife, Carole Tuttle and stepfather, Henry "Don" Lyons.In addition to his mother, he leaves to cherish his memory his step daughter, Janene (Hoss); his lifetime partner, Rita; 5 stepdaughters; 12 grandchildren; sisters, Sharon, Sonya (Alan), Kim (Roger); brother, Craig (Melinda); a host of nieces and nephews and many other family and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 starting at 2:00. Please contact the family for details.