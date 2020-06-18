James Wesley Tuttle
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Wesley Tuttle

Louisville - James Wesley Tuttle, 62, Louisville, KY, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Wesley was born June 13, 1958 in Louisville to the late Floyd "Sonny" Tuttle and Shirley Lyons. He was an experienced welder of 30 years and was employed at Denios Inc. Wesley loved all sports. He enjoyed golf, cycling and bowling. He was an avid U of K and Steelers fan. He loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Preceding him in death in addition to his father, his wife, Carole Tuttle and stepfather, Henry "Don" Lyons.

In addition to his mother, he leaves to cherish his memory his step daughter, Janene (Hoss); his lifetime partner, Rita; 5 stepdaughters; 12 grandchildren; sisters, Sharon, Sonya (Alan), Kim (Roger); brother, Craig (Melinda); a host of nieces and nephews and many other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 starting at 2:00. Please contact the family for details.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
contact the family for details
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved