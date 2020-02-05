|
|
James Wheeler
Louisville - James Louis Wheeler, 88, of Louisville passed away on February 4 surrounded by his loving family. He was a beloved husband, daddy, Poppo, brother and nephew. He retired in 1990 after 35 years of service with Ford Motor Company. He enjoyed his retirement and accomplished a goal of visiting every state. He attended St. X High School in Louisville where he lettered in four sports. His favorite sport was softball which he played, in one form or another, until he was 83. He played for such teams as Sters, Duffys, Ford Motor Company and later in the senior leagues. He was on national championship teams in both industrial and open tournaments as well as senior softball. He was inducted into the Louisville Softball Hall of Fame in 1986 and later into the Kentucky Softball Hall of Fame, where he was the first player ever inducted for both fast pitch and slow pitch. Jimmy was a long time member of the Highland Park Christian Church where he served many years in the offices of Deacon and Treasurer and was a proud member of the Co-workers Sunday School Class and the Tuesday Morning Bible Study Class. He loved his God, his country, and his family and said so often. He served in the U.S. Army and in the Korean War. He was proud to participate in the "Honor Flight" to Washington DC last September. He grew up in the Highland Park Community where he made life long friends. Enjoyed family participation in the Beechmont Little League where he coached baseball and made many friends. Jimmy was born in Colesburg, KY to Marion and Anna Lou (Tatro) Wheeler. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Ray; and niece, Jennifer Stewart (Lex). Left to cherish Jimmy's memory is his loving wife of 64 years, Jackie (Chelf) Wheeler; children, Carla Wiedmar (Steve), Denny Wheeler (Leigh), Dickie Wheeler (Tina); grandchildren, Jami Willis (Jeremy), Grant Wiedmar (Kelsie), Joshua Wheeler, Nick Wheeler, Kelly Wheeler, Daniel Wheeler; great-grandchildren, Paxton and Elliott Willis, with a new great grandchild, Oliver Wiedmar expected in March; brothers, Charles Wheeler (Pat), Curtis Wheeler (Peggy); uncle (like a brother) Harvey Wheeler; sister in law, Vicki (Chelf) Lambie (John); and several nieces and nephews. The Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00am at Evergreen Dignity Memorial Chapel with visitation on Friday from 2:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with Jimmy's family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020