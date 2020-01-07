Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G. C. Williams
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater Bethel Temple Apostolic Church
834 South Third Street
Louisville, KY
View Map
James William Godsey

James William Godsey Obituary
James William Godsey

Louisville - 83 of Louisville died on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

He was a retired employee at The American Red Cross and served in the U. S. Army and was a Veteran of Korean War.

He was a member of Greater Bethel Temple Apostolic Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife Blondeva Godsey, and daughter Jarquetta Godsey.

Survivors: His children; Erwin Barnett, Porter McKinney, Jarawa and Jawanna Godsey, Jatuyana Lowe and Jerald Montgomery and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Friday, January 10, 2020 at Greater Bethel Temple Apostolic Church located at 834 South Third Street Louisville, Kentucky 40203. Interment will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central, Radcliff, Ky with Military Honors. Visitation 5-8 pm Thursday January 9, 2020 at G. C. Williams.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
