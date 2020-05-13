James William KimbellLouisville - James William Kimbell passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 in Louisville Kentucky. He was born on January 3, 1929 in Lyerly Georgia, the son of the late Arthur and Mary Kimbell. James and his late wife Charline were proud members of Broadway Baptist Church in Louisville Kentucky. He served in the United States Army, tested nerve gas during the Korean war, worked in Oakridge Tennessee testing radiation and was a trained left-handed pilot. James turned down an offer to play baseball for the Cleveland Indians franchise but did play for the US Army. He was the plant manager for the Army Ammunition Plant in Charlestown Indiana, past president of the 1st Bank of Charlestown, and ended his banking career as the president of Farmers Deposit Bank in Brandenburg Kentucky. James enjoyed cooking, fishing and gardening.He leaves to cherish his memory daughter, Terry Ely (Hiram), sons, Neal (Suzette) and Scott (Elizabeth) Kimbell, sister, Margaret Rose Brooks (Brent), brother, David (Joan) Kimbell, grandchildren, James, Natalie, Andy, Neal Allen (Remsing), Lee, Michael, Sophia, Daniel, and Ian, one great-grandson on the way, Mason and his great friend and loving caregiver, Phyllis Hart.James was preceded in death by his loving wife, Charline, son, Mark Allen (Roxanne) and sister, Barbara Horn (Ron)The family request that donations be made in his honor to Broadway Baptist Church: 4000 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40207