James William (Jim) Mann Jr.
1944 - 2020
James (Jim) William Mann, Jr.

Louisville - James (Jim) William Mann, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on September 25th.

Jim was born on July 17th, 1944 in Huntingdon, TN. He worked his entire life as a farmer, supervisor, and small business owner.

Jim loved to read, and he was an incredibly talented and creative person. He could build a house, fix most anything, and he was always quick with a joke or a tall tale. Jim was kind to everyone he met, and anyone who came into contact with him enjoyed his company. He loved his family deeply.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by Carolyn (Johnson), his wife of 51 years, his daughters Kim, Melissa (TJ), son John (Lissy), and eight grandchildren.

The family will be holding a celebration of life service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hosparus of Louisville at www.hosparushealth.org or Fern Creek United Ministries Adult Day Center at www.fchum.org

Online condolences may be left at www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
