McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Highland Memory Gardens
James William Perkins

James William Perkins Obituary
James William Perkins

Frankfort - James William Perkins, 76, of Frankfort, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020.

He was a retired employee of Louisville Forge and Gear, a U. S. Airforce veteran, and a lifetime member of Post #5710.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Virginia Perkins; and brothers, Steven and Paul Perkins.

James is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Geraldine Perkins; One daughter, Kimberly Brown; four sisters, Ona Fay Hoosier, Carolyn "Sally" Snellen, Anita Jones, and Debbie Jarrell; two grandchildren, Krystal Embry and Derek Noe; one great grandson, Benjamin Embry; along with eight brothers-in-law, including his best friend and fishing buddy, Don Snellen; six sisters-in-law; and a host of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.

Memorial gifts are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
