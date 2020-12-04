James William SeidlLouisville - 79, peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 3 with his loving family by his side. Jim was born on October 24, 1941 in Louisville. He attended St. George and Flaget H.S. He joined the Army in 1957 and was stationed in Germany for 3 years. Jim was discharged in 1962 and on December 14 he married the love of his life, Marilyn.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn (Gail) Hardesty; his children, Robin Craig (Rick), Barry Seidl (Gina); grandchildren, Corey Seidl (Candace), Taylor Clark (Jarrett), Bryce Seidl, and Makayla McBride; great grandchildren, Waylon Dale Clark and Avery Nicole Seidl; and a sister, Sandra "Sunny" Hardison.Preceding him in death are his parents, Oscar and Norma Seidl and two brothers, Wayne and Bobby.Jim started at Sealtest and Worked there for 5 years before taking a job at Naval Ordance as a machinist apprentice. Jim was very active in the union and became a Business Agent for the IAM&AW District 21 eventually becoming Director of Government Dept., Administrative Assistant in Midwest Territory. He was a Mason, a 50 year member of Robinson Plumb Lodge.Six months of retirement and his negotiation skills in great demand, he returned to his union calling as a General Rep for the Metal Trades Union where he remained for another 10 years. Jim retired 12-31-2011 but stayed very active with Union business many times helping out with contract negotiations.His hobbies included horse racing as an avid horseplayer. His passion was visiting different racetracks with his son and fellow horseplayer, John Meese.Jim's family would like to thank all those who were instrumental in his care during his final days. Their appreciation for the compassion and care are immeasurable, especially their good friends JW & Teresa Ballinger and many family friends that are too many to list.Due to the Trump virus, there will be a memorial service at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may go to Hosparus, Kosair Charities or Bidens Re-election Campaign.It was a good ride.