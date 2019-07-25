Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
6500 St. Bernadette Ave
View Map
James Wilton "Jimmy" Stone Obituary
James "Jimmy" Wilton Stone

Goshen - James "Jimmy" Wilton Stone, 54, passed away on July 22, 2019. Jimmy was a beloved husband, father, son and brother.

Jimmy was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and worked for the Louisville Water Company for 17 years. He loved playing, coaching, and watching his boys play soccer. He was a kind man that greeted everyone with a beautiful smile.

He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Carla J. Stone; sons, Joshua Stone and Wilton Stone; mother, JoAnn McCord; brother, Jeffrey Stone (Xin); sisters, Amanda Stone Norton (Matt) and Joey Tabor (David).

He was preceded in passing by his father, James Stone and his step-father, Bill McCord.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, July 27, at 10 AM at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 6500 St. Bernadette Ave. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, from 1 - 8 PM at the Arch L. Heady and Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. Jimmy will be laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery following Mass.

In lieu of customary expressions the family has asked that donations in Jimmy's name be made to the ALS Association.

Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 25, 2019
