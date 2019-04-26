Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Ormsby Heights Baptist Church
2120 Lower Hunters Trace
View Map
James Woodrow "Woody" Carter Obituary
James Woodrow "Woody" Carter

Louisville - James Woodrow "Woody" Carter, 81, of Louisville went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He passed away peacefully with his girls by his side.

Woody was a Christian and a member of Ormsby Heights Baptist Church. He had retired from A.B.F. & Teamsters Local #89.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Patricia (Thompson) Carter.

Survivors include his three daughters, Becky Henken (Joey), Sherri LaPaille, and Jaimie Warren (Mike); six grandchildren, Kristie, Ashley, Crystal, Michael, Nick and Kelly; twelve great grandchildren, Bryan, Cody, Tyler, Carter, Jaylie, Caden, Kimberly, Michael, Kalihan, Beckham, Brea and Charleigh; dear friend, Joyce Robey.

Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M. Sunday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with funeral services to be held 1:00 P.M. Monday at Ormsby Heights Baptist Church 2120 Lower Hunters Trace burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Memorial gifts to his church or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
