James Woodrow "Woody" Carter
Louisville - James Woodrow "Woody" Carter, 81, of Louisville went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He passed away peacefully with his girls by his side.
Woody was a Christian and a member of Ormsby Heights Baptist Church. He had retired from A.B.F. & Teamsters Local #89.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Patricia (Thompson) Carter.
Survivors include his three daughters, Becky Henken (Joey), Sherri LaPaille, and Jaimie Warren (Mike); six grandchildren, Kristie, Ashley, Crystal, Michael, Nick and Kelly; twelve great grandchildren, Bryan, Cody, Tyler, Carter, Jaylie, Caden, Kimberly, Michael, Kalihan, Beckham, Brea and Charleigh; dear friend, Joyce Robey.
Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M. Sunday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with funeral services to be held 1:00 P.M. Monday at Ormsby Heights Baptist Church 2120 Lower Hunters Trace burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Memorial gifts to his church or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 26, 2019