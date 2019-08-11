|
|
James "Jim" Worland
- - James "Jim" Worland, 64, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. Jim attended St. Therese Catholic School and lived his life in Germantown . He had an avid love for gardening and motorcycles.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John Francis, Sr. and Ann Rhodes Worland, and his sister, Cheryl Ann Ackerman. He is survived by his brother, John Worland, Jr., his sisters, Mary Beth Worland and Cathy A. Lauersdorf (Wolf), a brother-in-law Ray Ackerman, one aunt, Jean Worland, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Bosse Funeral Home, from 2 PM until 7 PM, when his memorial service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Toys For Tots, 5410 Minyard Drive, Louisville, KY 40219
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019