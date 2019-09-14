|
|
Jami Smith
Crestwood - Jami Autumn Smith, 14, of Crestwood, passed away on Wednesday, September 11th, 2019. She was the precious daughter of Brad Smith and Angie and Chad Nieters. Jami, a student at South Oldham High School was cherished by her six brothers; Alec and Jeffrey Smith, Rett, Vinnie, Patrick and Walter Nieters; two sisters, Alicia and Bailey Nieters; loving grandparents ,Bryan and Jeri Reid, Gloria Pharr, and Jim and Pat Nieters. She will also be missed by her uncles; Nick Reid, Bobby Smith (Debbie), David Smith (Jennifer), John Smith, Andrew Nieters (LeAnne); aunts, Sonya Reid and Veronica Pharr. Her cousins, Brent Smith, Mark Smith, Ben and Katie Smith and Lorelei Kroger will also miss her dearly. Jami loved animals, especially her beloved service dog, Harley. Her other pets included cats, rabbits, sugar gliders and turtles. She enjoyed school, especially cooking club and cherished her family and friends. Funeral will be Tuesday 11am, St. Aloysius Catholic Church with her final resting place being Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday 2-8 pm, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood. Memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana or to the family. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019