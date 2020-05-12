Jan Gardner
Louisville - Janice "Jan" Helen (Gottbrath) Gardner, 72, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020.
She was born on November 5, 1947 in Louisville, Kentucky to late Bernard and Alice (Dittmeier) Gottbrath.
Jan was a loving daughter, mom, Mimi and sister. She was a member of Southeast Christian Church, retired from Semonin Realtors after 15 years of service and a member of a local garden club for a number of years. Jan was a devoted Mimi who enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports and show their animals.
Jan is survived by her loving daughter, Tiffany Angeli (Gardner) Heath (Jason), sisters; Marilyn G. Michael, Anita G. Thomason, Ali G. Miller, grandchildren; Cody Heath, Ty Heath, Jaycie Heath and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
All services will be private for Jan and she will be laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery.
The family requests that contributions in Jan's memory be made to Hosparus Inpatient Care Center at Norton Hospital.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 12 to May 17, 2020.