Jan Gardner
1947 - 2020
Jan Gardner

Louisville - Janice "Jan" Helen (Gottbrath) Gardner, 72, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020.

She was born on November 5, 1947 in Louisville, Kentucky to late Bernard and Alice (Dittmeier) Gottbrath.

Jan was a loving daughter, mom, Mimi and sister. She was a member of Southeast Christian Church, retired from Semonin Realtors after 15 years of service and a member of a local garden club for a number of years. Jan was a devoted Mimi who enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports and show their animals.

Jan is survived by her loving daughter, Tiffany Angeli (Gardner) Heath (Jason), sisters; Marilyn G. Michael, Anita G. Thomason, Ali G. Miller, grandchildren; Cody Heath, Ty Heath, Jaycie Heath and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

All services will be private for Jan and she will be laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery.

The family requests that contributions in Jan's memory be made to Hosparus Inpatient Care Center at Norton Hospital.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 13, 2020
Jan, so sorry to see you pass but happy youre free from suffering in pain. Always enjoyed seeing your pleasant smile and friendly demeanor. Im sure Bezoar the mini bull dozer dog will be waiting for you in heaven. Your friendship and a loyal lawn customer will be missed. May you Rest In Peace. Prayers for your family. Roger C.
Roger
Friend
