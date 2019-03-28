Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Jan Burnett
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Jan M. Burnett Obituary
Jan M. Burnett

Louisville - 59, passed away on March 25, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on April 27, 1959 in Kansas City, MO to the late Bernie and Joan Lippert. Jan worked at CRS for 14 years and loved all those she worked with. She enjoyed going to car shows with her husband, Larry, and listening to music and drinking Miller-Lite at the Hubcap Lounge. Jan had a memorable laugh and was a lover of all people. She was a beautiful person who spent most of her time with her three best friends, her daughters.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 28 years, Larry Burnett; her daughters, Samantha Burnett, Shelby Burnett and Savannah Burnett; siblings, Brian Lippert (Teri), Mary Lynn Cushing and Lorrie Peek (Ron), all of Kansas City, MO; and her nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

A service to celebrate her life will be at 12pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will accept guests for visitation on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4-8pm at the funeral home and before the service on Saturday from 10-12pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
