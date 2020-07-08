1/1
Jane Abell Greenrose
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Abell Greenrose

Louisville - Jane Abell Greenrose, passed away at 97 years old, at her home and surrounded by loving family to the end. She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Karl John Greenrose II, father and mother, W.E (Slim) and Virginia Abell; brother, William (Scooby) Abell; grandson, Michael L Scott; granddaughter, Susan H Scott; and great granddaughter Alexadra Scott.

She is survived by her sons, Robert E Greenrose (Alma) and Karl John Greenrose III; daughter, Donna M Scott (Stuart); grandchildren,Kimberly Greenrose, Robin Greenrose, Stuart Scott Jr (Melony), Robert Greenrose Jr (Susan), and Misty Poe (Matt); 19 greatgrandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, a loving mother, and an incredible grandmother.

Jane was the owner of the successful Rivera Beauty salon in St Matthews for over 30 years. A firecracker till the end! Services are private. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved