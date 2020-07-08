Jane Abell GreenroseLouisville - Jane Abell Greenrose, passed away at 97 years old, at her home and surrounded by loving family to the end. She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Karl John Greenrose II, father and mother, W.E (Slim) and Virginia Abell; brother, William (Scooby) Abell; grandson, Michael L Scott; granddaughter, Susan H Scott; and great granddaughter Alexadra Scott.She is survived by her sons, Robert E Greenrose (Alma) and Karl John Greenrose III; daughter, Donna M Scott (Stuart); grandchildren,Kimberly Greenrose, Robin Greenrose, Stuart Scott Jr (Melony), Robert Greenrose Jr (Susan), and Misty Poe (Matt); 19 greatgrandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, a loving mother, and an incredible grandmother.Jane was the owner of the successful Rivera Beauty salon in St Matthews for over 30 years. A firecracker till the end! Services are private. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com