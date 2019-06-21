Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Mt. Washington, KY
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Augustine Cemetery
Lebanon, KY
View Map
Jane Audrey Luckett Obituary
Jane Audrey Luckett

Mt. Washington - Jane Audrey Luckett, 80, of Mt. Washington, formerly of Lebanon, KY, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Nazareth Home. Audrey served over 30 years in the nursing profession and finished her career at the Methodist Evangelical Hospital. She was a faithful member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She had an intense love of family, friends, animals, music, dancing, the holidays, and good times. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, William Forrest and Margaret Spalding Luckett; and siblings, Evelyn Schilling, Mary George Cody, Frances Marie Luckett, Cecilia Ballard, Betty Kanan, Spalding Luckett, and William F. Luckett Jr. She is survived by two brothers, Robert L. (Ursula) and Joseph (Arva) Luckett; a sister, Rita Demyan (Ed); brother-in-law, Mike Kanan; sister-in-law, Wahseka Luckett; along with a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Mt. Washington. Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at St. Augustine Cemetery, Lebanon. Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington. Memorial gifts are suggested to her church or the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 21, 2019
