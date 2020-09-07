1/1
Jane Bostain Minter
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Bostain Minter

Louisville - Jane Bostain Minter died on September 1, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky at age 70. She was born January 25, 1950, in Louisville to the late Robert K. Bostain, and Mildred Martin Bostain.

Jane is survived by her husband of 40 years, the Rev. Larry C. Minter; daughter, Anna Jane Hartman (Michael); and brother David R. Bostain.

Jane was a graduate of Western High School, the University of Louisville, and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. For several years, she taught English, Speech, and Drama at Westport High School in Louisville, and she shared happy memories of her students throughout her life. She is a retired Minister of Christian Education, having served professionally on staff of several parishes in The Episcopal Church, including Calvary Church, Church of the Advent, and St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Louisville; St . Elisabeth's in Glencoe, IL; St. James' in Lewisburg, WV; and St. Columba in Huntsville, AL. A former chair of the Christian Education Committee of the Episcopal Diocese of Kentucky, Jane also served in volunteer leadership at St. Luke's Church, Anchorage, KY; St. Peter's Church, Pleasure Ridge Park, KY; Church of the Ascension, Frankfort, KY; and later brought her professional gifts to serve several parishes where her husband served in interim ministry in Indiana and Ohio.

Jane loved musical theater; was a gifted quilter; and had a special love for the Kentucky State Fair, where she exhibited quilts and Kentucky antiques. She cherished times of living with her family in Australia, England, and Belgium as a girl and college student. She loved the New Jersey shore and the mountains of West Virginia. Friends and family will always remember her love for her cats, her dog, and great restaurants.

Jane was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Advent, Louisville. Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will not be a visitation or a public service. A private burial at Cave Hill Cemetery will take place at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cave Hill Arboretum Accreditation Project, or the Kentucky Humane Society. You are invited to share memories of Jane at highlandsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved