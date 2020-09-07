Jane Bostain Minter
Louisville - Jane Bostain Minter died on September 1, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky at age 70. She was born January 25, 1950, in Louisville to the late Robert K. Bostain, and Mildred Martin Bostain.
Jane is survived by her husband of 40 years, the Rev. Larry C. Minter; daughter, Anna Jane Hartman (Michael); and brother David R. Bostain.
Jane was a graduate of Western High School, the University of Louisville, and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. For several years, she taught English, Speech, and Drama at Westport High School in Louisville, and she shared happy memories of her students throughout her life. She is a retired Minister of Christian Education, having served professionally on staff of several parishes in The Episcopal Church, including Calvary Church, Church of the Advent, and St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Louisville; St . Elisabeth's in Glencoe, IL; St. James' in Lewisburg, WV; and St. Columba in Huntsville, AL. A former chair of the Christian Education Committee of the Episcopal Diocese of Kentucky, Jane also served in volunteer leadership at St. Luke's Church, Anchorage, KY; St. Peter's Church, Pleasure Ridge Park, KY; Church of the Ascension, Frankfort, KY; and later brought her professional gifts to serve several parishes where her husband served in interim ministry in Indiana and Ohio.
Jane loved musical theater; was a gifted quilter; and had a special love for the Kentucky State Fair, where she exhibited quilts and Kentucky antiques. She cherished times of living with her family in Australia, England, and Belgium as a girl and college student. She loved the New Jersey shore and the mountains of West Virginia. Friends and family will always remember her love for her cats, her dog, and great restaurants.
Jane was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Advent, Louisville. Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will not be a visitation or a public service. A private burial at Cave Hill Cemetery will take place at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cave Hill Arboretum Accreditation Project, or the Kentucky Humane Society. You are invited to share memories of Jane at highlandsfuneralhome.com
