Jane C. Hartman
1945 - 2020
Jane C. Hartman

Louisville - Jane Carroll Patterson - Hartman, "Nanny," age 74 of Louisville, passed away on June 12, 2020. She was born on December 1, 1945 to the late Ren and Mary Frances Smith. Jane was a graduate of Fairdale High School and later obtained her bachelor's degree from Kentucky Southern Baptist College and masters degree from Western Kentucky University.

She was a retired teacher of Jefferson County Public Schools where she taught for 30 years. Most of her time as a teacher was spent at Butler, Fairdale, and Doss High Schools. She was a wonderful grandmother who loved her granddaughter and great-grandson very much. She loved life and loved to laugh.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Hartman; son, Elton Eugene Patterson, II; and brother, Ronald Smith.

Jane is survived by her granddaughter, Jessica Navon Patterson; sister, Jennifer Braun (Mark); great-grandchild, Cody Elijah Patterson; one sister-in-law, Brenda Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private due to the current social distancing restrictions. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 19, 2020.
