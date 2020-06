Jane C. HartmanLouisville - Jane Carroll Patterson - Hartman, "Nanny," age 74 of Louisville, passed away on June 12, 2020. She was born on December 1, 1945 to the late Ren and Mary Frances Smith. Jane was a graduate of Fairdale High School and later obtained her bachelor's degree from Kentucky Southern Baptist College and masters degree from Western Kentucky University.She was a retired teacher of Jefferson County Public Schools where she taught for 30 years. Most of her time as a teacher was spent at Butler, Fairdale, and Doss High Schools. She was a wonderful grandmother who loved her granddaughter and great-grandson very much. She loved life and loved to laugh.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Hartman; son, Elton Eugene Patterson, II; and brother, Ronald Smith.Jane is survived by her granddaughter, Jessica Navon Patterson; sister, Jennifer Braun (Mark); great-grandchild, Cody Elijah Patterson; one sister-in-law, Brenda Smith; and many nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be private due to the current social distancing restrictions. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association alz.org ).