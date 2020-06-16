Jane Carol BooneGreenville - Jane C. Boone passed away at home with family. Legacy Funeral Center has been entrusted with her cremation.She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Thelma Sipes; her sister, Helen Darlene Wolfe; and her brother-in-law, Darryl R. Boone.She is survived by her husband, Daniel K. Boone, Sr.; sons, Daniel K. Boone, Jr. (Melanie) and their children, Sean R. and Carolyn L. Boone all of Borden, IN and Christopher S. Boone (Melanie) and their son, Damon S. Boone, all of Huntington Beach, CA; and nieces, Carla Fultz (Chuck) and her family and Torey Wolfe and her child, Hayden.