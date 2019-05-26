Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Jane Clarke Morrow Obituary
Jane Clarke Morrow

Louisville - Age, 96, passed away May 19, 2019.

She graduated from Atherton High School and attended Sweet Briar College.

She was preceded in death by her son, William E. Morrow III.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Jane (Joseph) Ferriell, grandsons, William E. Morrow IV, Nathan F. Morrow.

Celebration of Life service will be 11 AM, Wednesday, at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln. with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2-7 PM, Tuesday, at Pearson's.

Full obituary may be found at www.pearsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019
