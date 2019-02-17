|
Jane Frances Lechleiter
Louisville - Jane Frances Lechleiter, 83, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019.
She was born July 9, 1935 in Louisville, to the late Martin and Mary Ann (Ketterer) Heil, Sr. Jane was a retired Psychometrician having worked at U of L on the Twins Study and Meredith-Dunn. She was a member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church where she was involved in the ACES, the Red Hat Society and volunteered at Little Sisters of the Poor and more recently at St. Vincent DePaul. She was also an avid Bridge player.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James W. Lechleiter and one brother, Martin Heil, Jr.
Survivors include her 5 children, J. Douglas Lechleiter (Matt) of Nashville, TN, Greg Lechleiter (Lauren), Susan Keenan (Michael), Mary Ann Robinson (Michael) and David Lechleiter (Angela); her 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Heil (Pat) and sister, Mary Ann Ruhl (Louie) and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass to celebrate Jane's life will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Dr. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the mass on Monday at the church.
In lieu of customary expressions, memorial gifts may be given to St. Vincent DePaul.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019