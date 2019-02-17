Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
For more information about
Jane Lechleiter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
1395 Girard Dr
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
1395 Girard Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Lechleiter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Frances Lechleiter


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane Frances Lechleiter Obituary
Jane Frances Lechleiter

Louisville - Jane Frances Lechleiter, 83, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019.

She was born July 9, 1935 in Louisville, to the late Martin and Mary Ann (Ketterer) Heil, Sr. Jane was a retired Psychometrician having worked at U of L on the Twins Study and Meredith-Dunn. She was a member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church where she was involved in the ACES, the Red Hat Society and volunteered at Little Sisters of the Poor and more recently at St. Vincent DePaul. She was also an avid Bridge player.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James W. Lechleiter and one brother, Martin Heil, Jr.

Survivors include her 5 children, J. Douglas Lechleiter (Matt) of Nashville, TN, Greg Lechleiter (Lauren), Susan Keenan (Michael), Mary Ann Robinson (Michael) and David Lechleiter (Angela); her 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Heil (Pat) and sister, Mary Ann Ruhl (Louie) and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass to celebrate Jane's life will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Dr. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the mass on Monday at the church.

In lieu of customary expressions, memorial gifts may be given to St. Vincent DePaul.

Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.