|
|
Mrs. Jane Friedmann
Louisville - Mrs. Jane Friedmann passed away peacefully on 8-26-19, surrounded by family, at the age of 93, in Augusta, Georgia. Jane was born in Osceola, Iowa, on 12-5-25. During World War II she married John Kline, and together they had 3 children. They moved to Louisville in 1955. She earned an associate degree in bookkeeping. She divorced in 1966, and then married Fred J. Friedmann. They were together until his death in 2004.
Jane loved people, dogs, and she was a natural athlete. She never met a stranger. She loved to play golf, and got her first hole in one just before her first knee replacement. She was quite a "ham". She used to play piano and sing for her oldest sister's dates, while they waited for her sister to get ready. She and Fred started "The Wild Wildwooders", a group of their friends who did shows by lip-synching funny songs, and were much in demand. She loved her church, and the Seeker's Sunday School Class. She was known and loved for her sense of humor, friendliness and generosity.
She was predeceased by her parents, Floyd and Daisy McQuern, her sister Madge Dodson, her husband Fred Friedmann, and her son John Joseph Kline. She is survived by her oldest sister Mary Ellen Larson, daughter Sarah Jane Bredle ( Dr.Donald Bredle), her daughter Dr. Kerry L. Kline (Dr. William A. Lutin), 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a very large number of friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Christ Church United Methodist, in the Sanctuary on October 5th, 10 am, officiated by Dr. George Strunk, with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. The urn with her remains will be placed in the Mausoleum with her husband Fred at Resthaven Memorial Park and Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY, 40207.
No words can express our deep gratitude to Deena, Christie, Corley, Judy, Anjelica and Betty from Southeast Hospice in Augusta, Georgia, for their love and care during Mother's last days, and to her many friends and neighbors in Louisville for their countless acts of friendship, service, and kindness during her last illness.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27, 2019