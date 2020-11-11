1/
Jane Hardin
Jane Hardin

Louisville - Jane Morcom Hardin, age 83, passed away peacefully November 9, 2020 due to complications from Alzheimer's. She was born December 12, 1936 in Louisville, KY to Stanley Morcom and Kathryn Morcom at their home in the Portland neighborhood.

Jane was a devoted wife and mother who treasured her two sons; loving every moment with them. Jane's most cherished role, however, was being Nana to her three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Jane was a member of Crescent Hill Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was a dedicated volunteer at her church, served on numerous committees and sponsored a Burmese family. She also worked with Crescent Hill United Ministries, a local food pantry and volunteered in a local hospital. She simply loved serving others and couldn't say no to anyone.

Jane was an avid golfer and a member of the Hole-In-One club. She loved playing bridge and bowling with her friends.

Jane worked as a typist and proofreader for court reporters until her retirement at the age of 79. She was very instrumental in the success of two pet stores that she and her husband owned and operated.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Robert Hardin. She is survived by her two sons and their wives; Mark and Susan Major, Michael and Leslie Hardin; grandchildren Lauren Schneble (Allen), Scott Major, and Thomas Hardin; three great-grandchildren; nephew Ed Huber, a great nephew and great niece. She loved them all and was a blessing to their lives.

Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 10-11am on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Crescent Hill Baptist Church, 2800 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206 with a memorial service to follow at 11am.

Arch L. Heady - Cralle Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Donations are requested to be made to the American Cancer Society and the Alzheimer's Association in her memory.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
