Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
2825 Klondike Ln
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Jane "Nonnie" Henle


1936 - 2020
Jane "Nonnie" Henle Obituary
Jane "Nonnie" Henle

Louisville - Jane "Nonnie" Henle, 83, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020 at Nazareth Home. She was born in Louisville to Bill and Ione Hamacher on September 26, 1936. She was a graduate of Mercy Academy and attended Ursuline College.

Jane was a successful business owner of Safeguard Business Systems for 15 years. Her greatest passion was music and the arts which she participated in her entire life including the Carousels, as cantor at St. Martha Catholic Church, and many plays and musicals. She volunteered throughout her life, including counseling for many organizations, Hosparus and political campaigns.

Jane was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, wife and friend.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 61 years, Ted. She is survived by her sister Mona Nalley, children Tony (Becky), Larry (Bonnie), Dan (Jean), Michelle (Jay) Jacobsen, Rusty (Claude Drouet), and Sally (Tony) Murr. She was Nonnie to Cassie, Mollie, Mallorie, Luke, Drake, Jake, Ryan, Jared, Lily and Noah; and a Great Nonnie to Hailey, Connor, Eli and Louisa. She is also survived by countless, wonderful friends and her best friend of nearly 70 years, Helen Stewart.

Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 27 at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Ln with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd on Wednesday from 2 - 8 p.m.

The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Todd, Dr. Jane Cornette and the staff at Nazareth Home for their compassionate care. Expressions of sympathy can be made in her memory to Hosparus Health or Nazareth Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020
