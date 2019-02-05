Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jane Holstner


Jane Holstner Obituary
Jane Holstner

Louisville - 83, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

Jane was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was born on December 7, 1935 in Louisville, KY to Chester and Addie Davison. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ervon Finnegan Holstner; parents, Chester B. and Addie Ellen Davison; son, Mark Rose and granddaughter, Leigh Brothers.

Jane is survived by her loving daughter, Lisa Ellen Brothers (Ed); grandchildren, Nikki North, Kaden Brothers, Karson Brothers, Jason Ward (Katey) and Jenna Nicolas (Sam); great-grandchildren, Palmer Ward, Christopher Ward and Beckett Nicolas.

Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions East Chapel (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243), with a graveside service to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

The family requests that contributions in Jane's memory be made to University of Louisville Autism Center or Norton Cancer Institute.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 5, 2019
