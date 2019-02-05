|
Jane Holstner
Louisville - 83, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019.
Jane was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was born on December 7, 1935 in Louisville, KY to Chester and Addie Davison. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ervon Finnegan Holstner; parents, Chester B. and Addie Ellen Davison; son, Mark Rose and granddaughter, Leigh Brothers.
Jane is survived by her loving daughter, Lisa Ellen Brothers (Ed); grandchildren, Nikki North, Kaden Brothers, Karson Brothers, Jason Ward (Katey) and Jenna Nicolas (Sam); great-grandchildren, Palmer Ward, Christopher Ward and Beckett Nicolas.
Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions East Chapel (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243), with a graveside service to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
The family requests that contributions in Jane's memory be made to University of Louisville Autism Center or Norton Cancer Institute.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 5, 2019